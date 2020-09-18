India-China standoff: How India's T-20 Bhishma battle tank is outflanking China's PLA at LAC

India has been quite openly reinforcing the T90 tanks in its arsenal to take on China's Type-15 tanks at LAC

T-90 Bhishma tanks

According to reports, India had moved its premier T-90 battle tanks to eastern Ladakh in late June in the aftermath of the Galwan clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops even as India and Chinese commanders began their long drawn talks to disengage along the LAC.

The Russian-built T-90 Bhishma tanks were acquired by India in 2001. India has already been boosting its T-90 tank capacity for several years keeping in mind the growing security risk along the LAC.

The month of July marked a pivotal time in which the Indian army was able to move the tanks to the Line of Actual Control putting its best military firepower at the head of its defensive and offensive capabilities to take on the PLA.

(Photograph:AFP)