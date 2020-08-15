India celebrates its 74th Independence Day; PM thanks frontline warriors
India begins celebrations of its 74th Independence Day celebrations amid the 'new normal' with health and safety protocols in place
Security check
Security checks started around 5:30-6am at Red Fort premises ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
(Photograph:ANI)
Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his residence before leaving for Red Fort.
"We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant," he said.
(Photograph:ANI)
The 'new normal'
All safety protocols are being followed for the ceremony. Attendees are going through compulsory temperature check and are being urged to wear face masks and maintain proper social distancing.
(Photograph:ANI)
Narendra Modi at Raj Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat
(Photograph:ANI)
PM reaches Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted at the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
(Photograph:ANI)
Guard of honour
PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort
(Photograph:ANI)
National flag unfurling ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Thankful to frontline warriors'
PM Modi, in his speech, thanked the frontline warriors for their service and urged his fellow citizens to keep up the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Talking about his dream of making India self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said, "I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal"
(Photograph:ANI)
Celebrations at Ladakh
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate the day at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh
(Photograph:ANI)
Fit India Freedom Run
Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk to celebrate the 74th independence day at the RS Pura area of Jammu.
(Photograph:ANI)
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the National Flag at his residence in Jaipur.