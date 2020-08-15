India celebrates its 74th Independence Day; PM thanks frontline warriors

'Thankful to frontline warriors'

PM Modi, in his speech, thanked the frontline warriors for their service and urged his fellow citizens to keep up the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Talking about his dream of making India self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said, "I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal"

(Photograph:ANI)