Independence Day Special: 7 Bollywood biopics on freedom fighters, leaders

This year, on August 15, India will mark 75 years of freedom. The day commemorates the end of 190 years of British rule in India. On this day, we take a look at biographical movies that evoked patriotic feeling on screen.

Sardar (1993)

The movie is a biopic on freedom fighters and India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The film highlights how Patel played an important part in the formation of a democratic India post-independence, breaking away from the clutches of age-old British rule.

The film features Gandhi in terms of his relationship with Sardar and how the former influence India's Iron-man. Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while Annu Kapoor played Mahatma Gandhi.

The film was directed by Ketan Mehta.

