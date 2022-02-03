In Ukraine, civilians take up arms for possible war with Russia

As fear of the Russian invasion looms large over Ukraine, several civilians have decided to take up arms to prepare for any eventuality.

In Kharkiv, 25 miles (around 40 kilometres) from the Russian border, civilians began their military training on Saturday. Around 150 volunteers learned rifle skills and survival techniques as they joined one of Ukraine's many Territorial Defense Forces.

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city, and many fear it would be among the first cities targeted in a Russian attack.

Further west, in the capital of Kyiv, local civilians were taught similar skills on Sunday. This group of about 50 included a wider section of people, including women and older men.

Russia has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of military hardware, near the Ukrainian border.