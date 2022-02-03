In Ukraine, civilians take up arms for possible war with Russia

As fear of the Russian invasion looms large over Ukraine, several civilians have decided to take up arms to prepare for any eventuality. 

In Kharkiv, 25 miles (around 40 kilometres) from the Russian border, civilians began their military training on Saturday. Around 150 volunteers learned rifle skills and survival techniques as they joined one of Ukraine's many Territorial Defense Forces.

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city, and many fear it would be among the first cities targeted in a Russian attack.

Further west, in the capital of Kyiv, local civilians were taught similar skills on Sunday. This group of about 50 included a wider section of people, including women and older men.

Russia has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of military hardware, near the Ukrainian border.

Preparing for war

A military instructor teaches civilians holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles, during a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on January 30, 2022. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Survival training

Ukrainian civilians learn to build a shelter out of the deep snow as part of a crash course in survival techniques, in a forest on the outskirts of Kyiv. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Training in sub-zero temperatures

For the participants, the two-days of training learning how to make fires and get by in sub-zero temperatures has taken on a new urgency as fears swirl over a buildup of Russian troops on the border.

(Photograph:AFP)

No let-up in commitment

The defense unit volunteers include everyone from urban professionals to military veterans like, to new recruits. Many are thus far armed only with plywood rifles — stand-ins for the real thing.

(Photograph:AFP)

Battle ready

Military instructors and civilians stand prior to a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

(Photograph:AFP)

Wooden rifles

A military instructor teaches civilians holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles, as they take part in a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

(Photograph:AFP)

Combat experience

As fears grow of a potential invasion by Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border, within the framework of the training there were classes on tactics, paramedics, training on the obstacle course. The training is conducted by instructors with combat experience, members of the public initiative "Total Resistance".

(Photograph:AFP)

