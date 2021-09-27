In pics | Washington's century-old secret subway that is used by politicians, Supreme Court judges and movie stars

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone.