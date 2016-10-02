Kim Kardashian to Sandra Bullock: Famous celebrity robberies

Published: Oct 02, 2016, 19:59 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2016, 19:59 IST
Here's a look at 10 celebrities who have been the victims of burglaries at their homes or as they went about their work
Kim Kardashian: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed off jewellery reportedly worth $10 million at a Paris residence by five armed men disguised as police officers. A spokesperson for Kardashian said she was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after the incident which took place on October 3.
Kirsten Dunst: The actress returned from a shoot in New York in 2007, only to find that her suite at a Manhattan hotel had been broken into. A surveillance camera captured the two thieves as they escaped with two designer bags, $2,500 in cash and other valuables. They were later arrested.
Kate Moss: British model Kate Moss was robbed of valuable artwork in a burglary which took place at her London home in 2010.
Diddy: An obsessed fan broke into the rap mogul's New York mansion in 2012, ate his food, consumed his alcohol and paraded about in his clothes before being arrested by the police.
Miley Cyrus: The pop star was robbed three times between 2013 to 2015. She lost $100,000 worth of belongings in the first robbery, which took place just a day before her birthday in 2013.
Orlando Bloom: The Pirates of the Caribbean star's home was also targeted by the Bling Ring in 2009. The thieves had their eye on the high-end clothing of his former wife and then live-in partner, Miranda Kerr. They stole Kerr's clothes and Bloom's valuables, including his watch collection, amounting to nearly half a million Dollars.
Paris Hilton: The American socialite and fashion icon's residence was burgled by the Bling Ring at least five different times in 2009. However, she reported being burgled after they robbed her of nearly 2 million dollars of cash and valuables. The heiress, who's been robbed several times, was the inspiration behind Sofia Coppola's film 'The Bling Ring', starring Emma Watson.
Lindsay Lohan: In 2009, the actress was robbed of $130,000 worth of clothes and jewellery from her Hollywood Hills home by the infamous 'Bling Ring", a group of convicted thieves who burgled the homes of several celebs between 2008 and 2009.
Sandra Bullock: The Hollywood actress dialled 911 from her closet after a stalker broke into her home in the early hours of morning a couple years ago. The man, Joshua Corbett, was nabbed by the police and charged with stalking, burglary and possession of a machine gun. He is currently being held on a $2.2 million bond.
Simon Cowell: The X Factor judge was shaken after burglars made off with 500,000 pounds worth of cash and jewellery from his mansion in the wee hours one morning in 2015. Cowell, his partner and baby son were asleep at the time of the incident. Darren February was charged with burglary after the incident, and will appear before court on October 5.