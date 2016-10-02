Kim Kardashian to Sandra Bullock: Famous celebrity robberies

Simon Cowell: The X Factor judge was shaken after burglars made off with 500,000 pounds worth of cash and jewellery from his mansion.

Simon Cowell: The X Factor judge was shaken after burglars made off with 500,000 pounds worth of cash and jewellery from his mansion in the wee hours one morning in 2015. Cowell, his partner and baby son were asleep at the time of the incident. Darren February was charged with burglary after the incident, and will appear before court on October 5.