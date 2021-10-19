In pics | Indo-US joint army training exercise begins in Alaska

A total of 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7th Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise.
Deepening Indo-US defence ties
The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two armies. Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. In June 2016, the US had designated India a “Major Defence Partner”.
'Ice-breaking' session
As part of the “ice-breaking session”, the contingents participated in kabaddi and volleyball matches, and a light-hearted snowball fight at the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson military facility in Anchorage, Alaska.
Battle ready
The training schedule includes activities on joint training in a counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.