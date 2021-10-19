In pics | Indo-US joint army training exercise begins in Alaska

A 14-day-long joint training exercise between the armies of India and the US began on Friday at Elmendorf Richardson joint base in Alaska, India's Defence Ministry said.

'Yudh Abhyas 21'

A total of 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7th Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Deepening Indo-US defence ties

The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two armies. Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. In June 2016, the US had designated India a “Major Defence Partner”. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

'Ice-breaking' session

As part of the “ice-breaking session”, the contingents participated in kabaddi and volleyball matches, and a light-hearted snowball fight at the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson military facility in Anchorage, Alaska.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Battle ready

The training schedule includes activities on joint training in a counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.

(Photograph:Twitter)

