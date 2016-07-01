Superman: From the dawn of justice to well, The Dawn of Justice

Published: Jul 01, 2016, 05:43 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2016, 05:43 IST
Clark Kent first appeared in a comic book 78 years ago, in June 1938. The Great Depression was underway, the Nazis were in power in Germany, and the world needed an incorruptible hero -- a 'super'hero
After Christopher Reeve's accident and George Reeves' suicide, there was talk of a 'curse of Superman'. Brandon Routh's career stumbled for a while, though he now plays Ray Palmer/The Atom in DC Comics' Arrow.
The Fight to End all Fights: Muhammad Ali vs Superman. The 1978 issue featured an alien race named the Scrubb demanding to fight Earth’s greatest champion. Muhammad Ali and Superman each step forward to take up the challenge to save Earth.
The idea of Superman was first thought up by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster. In January 1933 they published The Reign of the Superman -- in which Superman is a villain.
Henry Cavill at the premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As an alien immigrant who has imbibed all the great American values, Superman is one of the most popular comic book characters today.
Christopher Reeve played Superman from 1978 to 1987. Believed to be the most popular person to portray the legendary Superman, Christopher Reeve suffered an accident leaving him paraplegic lending to the curse of Superman.
In June 1938, Superman was launched in Action Comics #1. The comic, priced at 10 cents in 1938, sold for US $3.2 million on eBay auction in 2014.
The men who played Superman through the years: Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, and Brandon Routh. Superman is believed to be the most human of superheroes, despite being an alien, because of the moral code he lives by.