In pics: Famous people who tested positive for coronavirus

Let's have a look at the list of famous people diagnosed with the deadly virus:
NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying. The Nets said on March 17 that four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus. They were not identified.
(Photograph:AFP)
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials at Mar-a-Lago less than a week earlier.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is reportedly quarantining at home.
A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said, "Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for your wishes and concern", the statement read.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media.
"Thank you for your concern and good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well, " wrote Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.
(Photograph:WION)