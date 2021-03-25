In pics: Famous people who tested positive for coronavirus

Let's have a look at the list of famous people diagnosed with the deadly virus:

File image of Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. The actor tested positive only a few days after the shooting of 'The Batman' had resumed near London following lockdown.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

John Prine

Grammy-winning American singer John Prine has been hospitalized for coronavirus and is in "critical" condition, his family said Sunday.

(Photograph:AFP)

Dwayne Johnson and his family

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his wife and their two young children were tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson revealed the news in a video posted to his Instagram account.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie, a Grammy award-winning country music singer who had several chart-topping hits in the 1990s, has died of coronavirus at the age of 61.

(Photograph:AFP)

Boris Johnson

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested postive for COVID-19. He has self-quarantined himself.

(Photograph:AFP)

Prince Charles

UK's Prince Charles, the first in line for the throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince has been "displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman at Clarence House stated. He's currently under watch in Scotland. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood

Television host Andy Cohen and former 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood also tested positive for the deadly virus. Both of them posted about it on Instagram.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Daniel Dae Kim

Actor of popular TV series 'Lost', Daniel Dae Kim confirmed he has been tested positive for coronavirus and urged people to follow self-isolation guidelines with seriousness.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kevin Durant

NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying. The Nets said on March 17 that four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus. They were not identified.

(Photograph:AFP)

Prince Albert II of Monaco

The palace of Monaco in March said Prince Albert II of Monaco, the ruler of the tiny Mediterranean principality tested positive but his health was not worrying.

He was the first head of state who publicly said he was infected.

(Photograph:AFP)

Rachel Matthews

Actress Rachel Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren in Disney’s blockbuster 'Frozen 2' has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor stated he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Kristofer Hivju

'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor played Tormund in the hit series. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Begona Gomez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez tested positive for the novel virus.

The confirmation came after the Spanish Prime Minister unveiled a drastic new set of measures to tackle the virus.

(Photograph:AFP)

Eshaq Jahangiri

The Vice President of Hassan Rouhani's government is stricken by COVID-19. The news was confirmed after his absence from recent top-level meetings.

(Photograph:AFP)

Olga Kurylenko

Ukrainian-born model and former 'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. 

She took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she has been suffering for the past week. 

(Photograph:Others)

Nga Nguyen

Freelance writer Nga Nguyen, 27, attended Gucci and Saint Laurent catwalk shows before testing positive for coronavirus upon her return to Vietnam.

(Photograph:AFP)

Vittorio Gregotti

Vittorio Gregotti was a famous Italian architect helped design stadium for Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and created the Marassi stadium for 1990 Football World Cup.

He died at the age of 92 on March 15 due to the novel coronavirus.

(Photograph:Others)

Nadine Dorries

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. Her 84-year-old mother also tested positive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently returned to Canada from London and experienced flu-like symptoms. The prime minister, who has no symptoms, will also be in isolation for two weeks.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert reportedly became the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of the Utah Jazz game in Oklahoma City moments before tip-off.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell was the second NBA player that tested positive for the coronavirus after his Utah Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, became the first player to test positive. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Trey Thompkins

Real Madrid basketball team's forward player Trey Thompkins was the first EuroLeague player tested who tested positive coronavirus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Fabio Wajngarten

Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials at Mar-a-Lago less than a week earlier.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Peter Dutton

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said March 12. 

Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End training centre had been temporarily closed.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea's players were in self-isolation after forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Daniele Rugani

Italian professional footballer who plays as a centre back for Serie A club Juventus and the Italy national team, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Albin Ekdal

Albin Ekdal is a Swedish footballer who tested positive for COVID-19.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Omar Colley

Gambian professional footballer who plays as a defender for U.C. Sampdoria, Omar Colley, tested positive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Manolo Gabbiadini

Italian professional footballer, Manolo Gabbiadini, tested positive for the novel virus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Franck Riester

The French Minister of Culture was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus along with five other members of the French parliament on March 9.

(Photograph:AFP)

Timo Hubers

The defender of the football team Hannover 96 became the first player in Germany to catch the coronavirus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Thomas Kahlenberg

The former Denmark football international player recently travelled to Amsterdam and there in the Dutch city he contracted coronavirus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is reportedly quarantining at home. 

A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said, "Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for your wishes and concern", the statement read.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media. 

"Thank you for your concern and good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well, " wrote Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.

(Photograph:WION)

