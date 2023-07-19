In pics | 'Day of disruption': Thousands march across Israel as judicial bill vote looms

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:40 AM IST

Thousands of anti-overhaul protesters rally across Israel

Tens of thousands of protesters all across Israel blocked roads, rail stations and clashed with police, after calling for a 'National Day of Resistance,' on Tuesday (July 18) against the Israeli government’s planned judicial overhaul. The weeks of protest have turned into six months after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government announced the proposed overhaul of the country's judicial system which opponents and critics say threaten democracy and freedom.

(Photograph: Reuters )

What prompted this flare-up in months-long protest?

Recently, the Israeli PM's government has sought to push the passing of a part of the proposed overhaul which would curb the Supreme Court's ability to void government and minister decisions over their "unreasonableness." As a part of package of changes the Israel's parliament (Knesset) would be able to overrule the top court's decisions with a simple majority. While the legislation had been on hold for several weeks the government has sought to pass the law before a July 30 Knesset recess.

(Photograph: AFP )

Highways blocked

Protests across Israel, on Tuesday, went on for hours continuing till evening. According to local media reports, the Israeli city of Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway was blocked by protesters midday, causing a massive traffic buildup, in what appeared to be a new way to effectively block the route. Several smaller roads and streets between cities and towns across the country were also blocked in the morning but eventually eased up by midday.

(Photograph: AFP )

Dozens of protests across Israel

The protesters had gathered in Lod, Haifa and Tel Aviv and spread across the country in different locations over the day. Tuesday morning, protesters blocked an entrance to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange before breaking in and continuing to demonstrate inside. Anti-overhaul protesters also lowered the national flag to half staff outside the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) headquarters in Tel Aviv. Hundreds of protesters rally outside the rabbinical courts in Tel Aviv and Rehovot.



Over the course of the day, protesters also gathered outside several train stations including Tel Aviv’s HaShalom train station (in the image) while images and videos also show people lined up on the platforms.



Demonstrators march with national flags near the Supreme Court in Jerusalem late afternoon.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Israeli reservists step up protest

A retired Israeli air force general said 161 of the corps' reserve officers had vowed to no longer report for duty, according to Reuters. Officers, with ranks ranging from major to brigadier-general, notified the military of their decision over the last three days and would publish a joint statement - with names redacted - on Wednesday, Asaf Agmon told Reuters. Image shows activists of 'Brothers in Arms' group form a chain blocking the main entrance of the 'Kirya', the Israeli army headquarters in Tel Aviv.

(Photograph: AFP )

Anti-overhaul protests to expand

Israeli doctor's union announced a two-hour "warning strike," on Wednesday and said they will do everything possible to avoid a negative impact on patients' care. Top business leaders said they will set up a protest tent in Jerusalem on Thursday to stop the legislation that will "cause the destruction of the economy and the country." Notably, hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv saying that they are here to ask Washington to take a more active role in persuading Netanyahu to pause the proposed judicial overhaul.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Demonstrators to march to Jerusalem

In the evening, while mass protests continued in parts of the country, tens of thousands gathered on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street, which has been the site of the main weekly anti-government protests. This also comes as protest leader Shikma Bressler announced that the demonstrators would march from Kaplan Street to Jerusalem along the main Route 1 highway in what she called a "tiebreaking move."

(Photograph: AFP )

Dozens of protesters arrested, one 'seriously' injured

According to the police at least 45 protesters have been arrested by the evening on suspicion of violating public order. Earlier, on Tuesday, a demonstrator was reported to be seriously injured when she is hit by a car near the central city of Ra’anana. However, the police later clarified that the incident was a traffic accident rather than an intentional ramming, adding the driver has since been detained for questioning.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Demonstration in Tel Aviv turns violent

According to local media, the evening protest in Tel Aviv turned violent after police officers were deployed on horseback and used water cannons to disperse some of the protesters.



The protesters managed to shut down Tel Aviv's Ayalon Highway for nearly two hours by setting bonfires and some also sprayed graffiti on the road. The police later declared the protest on the highway illegal but managed to disperse demonstrators after multiple rounds of water cannon fire. According to local media reports several people were injured and ambulances could be seen evacuating them to local hospitals.

(Photograph: AFP )