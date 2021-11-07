In pics: Dakota Johnson to Billie Eilish: Stars at LACMA’s glitzy gala

Dakota Johnson was looking stunning on the red carpet. The Fifty shades of Grey actress wowed in a diamond-covered crop-top paired with a wide-legged silk pants.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and her fience Carter Reum together walked the red carpet for LACMA's tenth annual Art+Film Gala. Paris was giving fairytale in a breathtaking white tulle gown with pearls detailing. Meanwhile, Carter was looking dapper in blue tux.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber made a bald appearance at the event's red carpet. For the night, Bieber was wearing a white structured gown with a plunging neckline.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning stunned in a daring look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The actress, 23, walked in a revealing black tulle gown featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone jaw-dropping look turned many heads toward her. Camila walked the red carpet in black sheer gown.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish brought the heat to LACMA Gala 2021. The Grammy winning singer wore a black mesh Gucci top and a lacy black-and-white bra.