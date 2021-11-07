In pics: Dakota Johnson to Billie Eilish: Stars at LACMA’s glitzy gala

Several A-listers such as Dakota Johnson, Paris Hilton and others have stepped out in the 2021 LACMA Gala in super stylish outfits. 

Check them out!

 

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson was looking stunning on the red carpet. The Fifty shades of Grey actress wowed in a diamond-covered crop-top paired with a wide-legged silk pants. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her fience Carter Reum together walked the red carpet for LACMA's tenth annual Art+Film Gala. Paris was giving fairytale in a breathtaking white tulle gown with pearls detailing. Meanwhile, Carter was looking dapper in blue tux. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hailey Bieber

 Hailey Bieber made a bald appearance at the event's red carpet. For the night, Bieber was wearing a white structured gown with a plunging neckline.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning stunned in a daring look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The actress, 23, walked in a revealing black tulle gown featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone jaw-dropping look turned many heads toward her. Camila walked the red carpet in black sheer gown. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish brought the heat to LACMA Gala 2021. The Grammy winning singer wore a black mesh Gucci top and a lacy black-and-white bra.

(Photograph:Twitter)

