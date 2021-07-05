In Pics | Chinese astronauts conduct spacewalk

Chinese astronauts successfully performed the country's first tandem spacewalk on Sunday, working for seven hours on the outside of the new Tiangong station in orbit around Earth. Scroll down to see images.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Astronaut Liu Boming
This screen grab made from video released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shows Chinese astronaut Liu Boming stepping outside China's new Tiangong space station in orbit around Earth on July 4, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Outside Tiangong space station
This screen grab made from video released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shows Chinese astronauts outside China's new Tiangong space station in orbit around Earth on July 4, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Complete success'
"The safe return of astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo to the Tianhe core module marks the complete success of the first spacewalk in our country's space station construction," the space agency said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Installing foot stops
The astronauts installed foot stops on the robotic arm and, with its support, carried out other assembly work, added the space agency.