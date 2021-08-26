In Pics | At least 13 killed in blast outside Kabul airport
A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said, after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State.
Guards wounded
The official said many Taliban guards were wounded. Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days to flee the country after Taliban take over.
US service members wounded
As per an official of the United States, US service members were among the wounded. The official was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.
Lives in danger
"Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group," said a Taliban official.