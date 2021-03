Hurun Report today released the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, a ranking of the US Dollar billionaires in the world.

The world has added 412 billionaires in 2020, to take the total record to 3,228 billionaires. Country-wise, China leads with the most number of billionaires at 1058, followed by the US (696), India (177), Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland at over 100 each.

Let's take a look: