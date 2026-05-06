LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Human-to-human transmissible Hantavirus strain 'Andes' CONFIRMED in two cruise ship passengers

Human-to-human transmissible Hantavirus strain 'Andes' CONFIRMED in two cruise ship passengers

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 06, 2026, 14:25 IST | Updated: May 06, 2026, 14:38 IST

Two people died aboard the ‘MV Honidus’ cruise after infection with the Andes strain of Hantavirus infection, South Africa confirmed. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said it is the only strain known for human-to-human spread, raising concern.

Andes strain of the Hantavirus on cruise ship
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP, Representative image)

Andes strain of the Hantavirus on cruise ship

South Africa has confirmed that the Andes strain of the Hantavirus killed two people aboard a cruise ship, ‘MV Honidus’. "The preliminary tests show that, indeed, this is the Andes strain," South Africa's health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told a parliament committee. Tests from South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on a passenger evacuated to the country from the cruise ship confirmed a strain of hantavirus that is transmissable between humans. The South Africaan Health Minister also said that it was the "only strain out of the 38 that is known to cause human to human transmission."

What happened on the cruise ship and where is it now?
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

What happened on the cruise ship and where is it now?

A recent suspected outbreak of the hantavirus aboard a cruise ship, ‘MV Honidus’, resulted in the death of 3 individuals and left 3 critically ill. Spain allowed the ship to dock at the Canary Islands, but passengers are not allowed to deboard. The ship set sail from Argentina on its voyage across the Atlantic Ocean around a month ago. Two crew members will be evacuated on a hospital aircraft to the Canary Islands adn a A third person linked to a German national who died was also due to be evacuated. BBC reported that officials were determining which passengers required urgent evacuation.

What is hantavirus?
3 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

What is hantavirus?

Hantaviruses belongs to a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents that can cause severe respiratory or renal illnesses in humans. It is primarily transmitted through inhaling contaminated rodent droppings, saliva, or urine. According to WHO, they cause illnesses like Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which carries a high mortality rate of 38-50 percent. The illness begins with ​flu-like symptoms and can ⁠lead to heart and lung failure, with around 40% of cases resulting in death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. There are ​no specific drugs to treat hantavirus, so treatment focuses on supportive care, ​including putting ⁠patients on ventilators in severe cases.

What WHO said?
4 / 6
(Photograph: X/ @WHO)

What WHO said?

  • WHO said it is working with countries to strengthen surveillance, lab capacity, early detection, patient care, and outbreak response for hantavirus.
  • It added that it provides updated guidelines on diagnosis, treatment, infection control, and contact tracing.
  • WHO emphasised a One Health approach, linking human health with animals (rodents) and the environment.
  • It stated that the risk of hospital-based transmission is very low if proper precautions are followed.
  • It recommended standard infection control measures, with extra precautions during aerosol-generating procedures.
What precautions should be taken to stop its spread?
5 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

What precautions should be taken to stop its spread?

According to the World Health Organization, prevention focuses on limiting contact with rodents and maintaining hygiene:

  • Keep homes and workplaces clean and clutter-free
  • Seal holes and gaps to prevent rodents from entering buildings
  • Store food properly in sealed containers
  • Use safe cleaning methods in rodent-infested areas (avoid dry sweeping or vacuuming droppings)
  • Dampen contaminated areas before cleaning to reduce airborne particles
  • Maintain strong hand hygiene practices

During suspected cases or outbreaks:

  • Ensure early detection and isolation of infected individuals
  • Monitor close contacts
Why is it alarming?
6 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

Why is it alarming?

There is no licensed antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus

  • Treatment is mainly supportive, not curative
  • The infection can lead to serious complications affecting the lungs, heart, and kidneys
  • Severe cases like hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome can become life-threatening quickly
  • Early access to intensive care is crucial, making timely diagnosis critical

Trending Photo

Human-to-human transmissible Hantavirus strain 'Andes' CONFIRMED in two cruise ship passengers
6

Human-to-human transmissible Hantavirus strain 'Andes' CONFIRMED in two cruise ship passengers

Mamdani ‘horrified’ after antisemitic graffiti appears in New York
6

Mamdani ‘horrified’ after antisemitic graffiti appears in New York

Met Gala protesters leave over 100 ‘urine bottle’ inside Museum to protest Jeff Bezos: What's happening
6

Met Gala protesters leave over 100 ‘urine bottle’ inside Museum to protest Jeff Bezos: What's happening

Hantavirus outbreak leaves multiple dead: Here is what you need to know about the virus
7

Hantavirus outbreak leaves multiple dead: Here is what you need to know about the virus

After BJP sweep, security eased at Mamata Banerjee’s home; TMC flags replaced in Kolkata office
5

After BJP sweep, security eased at Mamata Banerjee’s home; TMC flags replaced in Kolkata office