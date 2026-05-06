/Human-to-human transmissible Hantavirus strain 'Andes' CONFIRMED in two cruise ship passengers

Hantaviruses belongs to a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents that can cause severe respiratory or renal illnesses in humans. It is primarily transmitted through inhaling contaminated rodent droppings, saliva, or urine. According to WHO, they cause illnesses like Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which carries a high mortality rate of 38-50 percent. The illness begins with ​flu-like symptoms and can ⁠lead to heart and lung failure, with around 40% of cases resulting in death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. There are ​no specific drugs to treat hantavirus, so treatment focuses on supportive care, ​including putting ⁠patients on ventilators in severe cases.