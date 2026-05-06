/Human-to-human transmissible Hantavirus strain 'Andes' CONFIRMED in two cruise ship passengers

Two people died aboard the ‘MV Honidus’ cruise after infection with the Andes strain of Hantavirus infection, South Africa confirmed. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said it is the only strain known for human-to-human spread, raising concern.
South Africa has confirmed that the Andes strain of the Hantavirus killed two people aboard a cruise ship, ‘MV Honidus’. "The preliminary tests show that, indeed, this is the Andes strain," South Africa's health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told a parliament committee. Tests from South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on a passenger evacuated to the country from the cruise ship confirmed a strain of hantavirus that is transmissable between humans. The South Africaan Health Minister also said that it was the "only strain out of the 38 that is known to cause human to human transmission."
A recent suspected outbreak of the hantavirus aboard a cruise ship, ‘MV Honidus’, resulted in the death of 3 individuals and left 3 critically ill. Spain allowed the ship to dock at the Canary Islands, but passengers are not allowed to deboard. The ship set sail from Argentina on its voyage across the Atlantic Ocean around a month ago. Two crew members will be evacuated on a hospital aircraft to the Canary Islands adn a A third person linked to a German national who died was also due to be evacuated. BBC reported that officials were determining which passengers required urgent evacuation.
Hantaviruses belongs to a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents that can cause severe respiratory or renal illnesses in humans. It is primarily transmitted through inhaling contaminated rodent droppings, saliva, or urine. According to WHO, they cause illnesses like Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which carries a high mortality rate of 38-50 percent. The illness begins with flu-like symptoms and can lead to heart and lung failure, with around 40% of cases resulting in death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. There are no specific drugs to treat hantavirus, so treatment focuses on supportive care, including putting patients on ventilators in severe cases.
According to the World Health Organization, prevention focuses on limiting contact with rodents and maintaining hygiene:
During suspected cases or outbreaks:
There is no licensed antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus