How the Rwanda's genocide unfolded

Let's take a moment to remember the atrocities and understand what happened back then:

In the year 1994, at least 800,000 mainly Tutsi people were beaten, hacked or shot to death in Rwanda's genocide, a roughly 100-day killing spree carried out mostly by Hutu forces.

How it all started

On April 6, 1994, Rwanda's president Juvenal Habyarimana was killed when his aircraft was shot down over Kigali.

Habyarimana who belonged to the Hutu majority was returning from peace talks in Tanzania with Tutsi rebels of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF).

His death unleashed a killing spree by Hutu forces and the militia.

The Tutsis were accused by the Hutu authorities of allegedly colluding with RPF rebels who came from neighbouring Uganda.

