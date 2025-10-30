/How European and Indian observatories saved the 3I/ATLAS data during NASA’s silence

When US pipelines slowed, data continuity was maintained largely by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile and the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission team.
During a period of limited operations in early 2025, linked to budget uncertainty and communication delays across several US federal science programs, parts of NASA’s public-facing data streams for interstellar object 3I/ATLAS were temporarily unavailable. While no official “blackout” occurred, real-time updates from US observatories were slowed, creating what astronomers later described as an “information bottleneck.”
3I/ATLAS, first identified by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey in late 2024, was already fading fast by the time it reached perihelion. Astronomers worldwide scrambled to collect as much data as possible before the interstellar object moved out of observational range.
When US pipelines slowed, data continuity was maintained largely by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile and the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission team. Both provided positional tracking and spectral data that allowed global scientists to continue modelling 3I/ATLAS’s orbit and brightness curve.
In India, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru and the ARIES observatory in Nainital played crucial roles by providing follow-up photometric observations. According to Dr. Anjali Tripathi (IIA), “Our optical data filled a crucial temporal gap when US datasets were not being updated in real time.”
The data-sharing chain became an improvised network. with telescopes in Spain, Chile, and India contributing overlapping observations. This ensured the Minor Planet Center (MPC) could maintain a continuous record of 3I/ATLAS’s trajectory and verify its interstellar origin despite disruptions.
The episode highlighted how international redundancy, multiple observatories across different continents, has become vital to modern astronomy. The days when one nation’s systems could act as the sole data source are effectively over.
Ironically, NASA’s brief data silence underscored the strength of global scientific cooperation. By the time the agency’s updates resumed, most of the missing data had already been filled in by European and Indian teams, proving that interstellar discoveries now truly depend on planetary-scale teamwork.