LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How European and Indian observatories saved the 3I/ATLAS data during NASA’s silence

How European and Indian observatories saved the 3I/ATLAS data during NASA’s silence

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 30, 2025, 07:21 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 07:21 IST

When US pipelines slowed, data continuity was maintained largely by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile and the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission team. 

NASA’s Partial Data Gap
1 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

NASA’s Partial Data Gap

During a period of limited operations in early 2025, linked to budget uncertainty and communication delays across several US federal science programs, parts of NASA’s public-facing data streams for interstellar object 3I/ATLAS were temporarily unavailable. While no official “blackout” occurred, real-time updates from US observatories were slowed, creating what astronomers later described as an “information bottleneck.”

The Object That Couldn’t Wait
2 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini Observatory)

The Object That Couldn’t Wait

3I/ATLAS, first identified by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey in late 2024, was already fading fast by the time it reached perihelion. Astronomers worldwide scrambled to collect as much data as possible before the interstellar object moved out of observational range.

European Observatories Step In
3 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini Observatory)

European Observatories Step In

When US pipelines slowed, data continuity was maintained largely by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile and the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission team. Both provided positional tracking and spectral data that allowed global scientists to continue modelling 3I/ATLAS’s orbit and brightness curve.

India’s Contribution via IIA and ARIES
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

India’s Contribution via IIA and ARIES

In India, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru and the ARIES observatory in Nainital played crucial roles by providing follow-up photometric observations. According to Dr. Anjali Tripathi (IIA), “Our optical data filled a crucial temporal gap when US datasets were not being updated in real time.”

Coordinated Global Collaboration
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Coordinated Global Collaboration

The data-sharing chain became an improvised network. with telescopes in Spain, Chile, and India contributing overlapping observations. This ensured the Minor Planet Center (MPC) could maintain a continuous record of 3I/ATLAS’s trajectory and verify its interstellar origin despite disruptions.

Lessons in Redundancy
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA/ ESA)

Lessons in Redundancy

The episode highlighted how international redundancy, multiple observatories across different continents, has become vital to modern astronomy. The days when one nation’s systems could act as the sole data source are effectively over.

A Win for Open Science
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

A Win for Open Science

Ironically, NASA’s brief data silence underscored the strength of global scientific cooperation. By the time the agency’s updates resumed, most of the missing data had already been filled in by European and Indian teams, proving that interstellar discoveries now truly depend on planetary-scale teamwork.

Trending Photo

'Learning from 3I/ATLAS': How private space firms are preparing to monetise future interstellar data
7

'Learning from 3I/ATLAS': How private space firms are preparing to monetise future interstellar data

'Tracking 3I/ATLAS': How India and the EU are quietly competing in the same space intelligence race
7

'Tracking 3I/ATLAS': How India and the EU are quietly competing in the same space intelligence race

Did 3I/ATLAS trigger a new space intelligence race between US and China?
7

Did 3I/ATLAS trigger a new space intelligence race between US and China?

China stopped tracking 3I/ATLAS after its Mars flyby but why?
7

China stopped tracking 3I/ATLAS after its Mars flyby but why?

After 3I/ATLAS, would humanity recognise an alien spaceship if it saw one?
7

After 3I/ATLAS, would humanity recognise an alien spaceship if it saw one?