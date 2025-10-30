/How data scientists in Prague and Bengaluru reconstructed 3I/ATLAS’s lost frames

When 3I/ATLAS’s observational data went dark, two teams, one in Prague and another in Bengaluru, quietly rebuilt the missing pieces using AI, mathematics, and human intuition.
When NASA’s automated tracking feeds for 3I/ATLAS went offline during the US government shutdown, astronomers worldwide faced a critical data void. The loss wasn’t about a few missing images, entire light curve segments were incomplete, making it impossible to precisely model the interstellar object’s brightness and spin rate.
Within hours, researchers from the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague and IUCAA (Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics) in Bengaluru connected over encrypted scientific channels. Both institutions were already sharing raw telescope data via the Minor Planet Center (MPC). When the gap was noticed, they decided to reconstruct the lost frames collaboratively.
The Bengaluru team deployed a deep-learning algorithm initially trained for exoplanet transit light curves. The model could predict missing luminosity data by analysing previous motion and brightness trends of 3I/ATLAS. Meanwhile, the Prague scientists ran a Kalman filter–based interpolation, a statistical method used to estimate time-series data with partial inputs.
Dr. Tomas Havelka, part of the Prague data science team, described the process:
“Imagine you have every third frame of a moving object, but not the rest. You have to guess the missing ones so precisely that the motion still makes sense, mathematically and physically.”
IUCAA’s high-performance computing cluster in Pune handled most of the heavy data reconstruction, processing terabytes of compressed telescope feeds. According to one researcher, their priority was “not artistic restoration but physical continuity,” ensuring that reconstructed frames obeyed real orbital dynamics.
The reconstructed frames restored nearly 94 per cent of the lost light curve, enough for astronomers to continue analysing 3I/ATLAS’s reflectivity and spin behaviour. When combined with data from European Southern Observatory (ESO) archives, the model regained statistical accuracy within acceptable error margins.
Neither Prague nor Bengaluru made headlines, but their collaborative rescue became a case study in data resilience. It proved that decentralised, cross-border scientific infrastructure can preserve global knowledge, even when one country’s systems falter.