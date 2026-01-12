/How a war between Iran and the US could impact India’s economy, inflation, and trade

A US-Iran war could spike oil prices, weaken the Rupee, and disrupt trade. India faces inflation risks and threats to critical exports like Basmati rice.
India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it highly sensitive to global price fluctuations. A conflict would disrupt supply chains, causing Brent crude prices to surge and significantly inflating India’s import bill.
Higher oil prices naturally lead to increased transport and logistics costs across the country. This creates a ripple effect, pushing up the prices of essential goods, vegetables, and daily necessities, thereby driving up retail inflation.
As oil prices rise, India needs more dollars to pay for its imports, which increases the demand for the American currency. This pressure typically causes the Indian Rupee (Rs) to depreciate against the US dollar, making all imports costlier.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil flows. Any military blockade here would sever a vital lifeline for India’s energy security and halt LNG imports from nations like Qatar.
Iran is a leading destination for Indian Basmati rice, importing over a million tonnes annually in normal conditions. A war would freeze these shipments, leaving exporters with unsold stock and impacting the income of farmers in Punjab and Haryana.
War zones attract high risk premiums from insurance companies, making maritime trade extremely expensive. Indian exporters would face skyrocketing freight rates, which renders Indian goods less competitive in the global market.
A sharp rise in the oil import bill combined with a potential drop in export revenues would stretch India’s finances. This imbalance often leads to a wider Current Account Deficit, putting pressure on the government’s fiscal health.
Millions of Indians work in the Gulf region, sending home billions in remittances that support families and the economy. A full-scale regional war puts their jobs and safety in danger, potentially drying up this crucial financial flow.
India has invested heavily in the Chabahar Port to bypass Pakistan and access Afghan and Central Asian markets. A conflict involving Iran would likely stall operations or halt development at this strategic transport hub completely.
Global uncertainty usually drives foreign investors away from emerging markets like India towards 'safe havens' like gold. This flight of capital triggers volatility in the Indian stock markets, eroding the wealth of domestic investors.