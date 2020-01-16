7 best films of South star Vijay Sethupathi to watch on his birthday today

96

The year 2018 outing '96' directed by C Premkumar follows the nostalgic story of photographer K Ramachandran played by Vijay, who visits his school after years during a reunion with his classmates, where he meets Janaki, his childhood friend. The movie had performed well at the box office and received several accolades. At the 2018 Filmfare Awards South, the film won five awards.

.

(Photograph:Twitter)