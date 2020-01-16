7 best films of South star Vijay Sethupathi to watch on his birthday today

Vijay Sethupathi, one of the leading faces of Tamil cinema turned 41 today. The actor is considered one of the best actors of his time, giving commercial hits and earning praise for his acting skills with each film.
'Vikram Vedha', inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. Vijay as Vedha steals the show with his acting and has received positive feedback. Made in a budget of Rs 11 crores the film performed well at the box office, grossing Rs 60 crores.
Vijay Sethupathi, who played the role of a transgender person Shilpa in the film, received huge applause for his portrayal. 'Super Deluxe', talks about life, morality, sex, gender discrimination, marriage, politics and many social issues. The movie had acclaimed international success and was screened at Fantasia International Film Festival, in North America. The film also received AACTA Award for Best Asian Film.
The psychological comedy-thriller tells the story of a young man Prem Kumar played by Vijay Sethupathi who experiences retrograde amnesia after a cricket incident two days before his wedding. The film was a huge cult hit, and was remade in Telugu as 'Pusthakamlo Konni Pageelu Missing', in Kannada as 'Kwatley Satisha', in Malayalam as 'Medulla Oblangata'.
Karthik Subbaraj directorial tells the story of three men who get involved in criminal activities to improve their financial status. However, they end up in prison and their wives are forced to lead an independent life. The film stars S. J. Surya, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Anjali, and Pooja Devariya in leading roles.
The year 2018 outing '96' directed by C Premkumar follows the nostalgic story of photographer K Ramachandran played by Vijay, who visits his school after years during a reunion with his classmates, where he meets Janaki, his childhood friend. The movie had performed well at the box office and received several accolades. At the 2018 Filmfare Awards South, the film won five awards.
'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' is simple love story of a boy Pandian, the son of a police officer who falls in love with Kadambari, a hearing-impaired girl. She agrees to love him only if he helps her kill a gangster who murdered her parents. Nayanthara and Vijay had won hearts with their innocent performances.
