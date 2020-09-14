Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: From being a VJ to winning National Award, the many talents of the actor
As Ayushmann Khurrana turns 36 years old, here's a look back at his interesting career. From being a Roadies winner to becoming the most bankable actor in Bollywood- Ayushmann Khurrana has truly come a long way.
The beginning
Ayushmann Khurrana was born in Chandigarh to Poonam and P. Khurrana. During his college years, he did theatre for five years. He was also the founding member of his College theatre group in Chandigarh. He also acted in street plays and won prizes in national college festivals such IIT Bombay and Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and St. Bedes Shimla. He also won a acting award for playing Ashwatthama in Dharamvir Bharati's 'Andha Yug'. A talented singer, he also collaborated and created the now hit song 'Paani Da' with college friend and composer Rochak Kohli back in his college days. The song was eventually reprised in his debut film 'Vicky Donor'.
Roadies winner
Ayushmann Khurrana made waves much before he became a Bollywood star. Khurrana contested in popular reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 at the age of 20 and was declared as the winner of that season.
TV debut
Ayushmann made his daily soap debut with the hit serial 'Kayamath' in the year 2007 where he played the role of Saket Shergill for a few episodes. Later, he appeared in TV serial 'Ek Thi Rajkumari'.
Multi- talented
In his initial days, Ayushmann Khurrana was an RJ at BIG FM, Delhi. He also worked in many other MTV shows as a VJ He then turned television host with a multiple-talent-based reality shows like 'India's Got Talent', which he co-anchored with Nikhil Chinappa.
Apart from hosting the entertainment shows, Khurrana was also a part of the anchoring team of Extra Innings T20 for Indian Premier League Season 3.
Vicky Donor
Shoojit Sircar's 'Vicky Donor' made Ayushmann a household name. The movie was released in 2012 and was Ayushmann's debut film. The movie dealt with the issues of male infertility and sperm donation which had never been explored in Bollywood till then. The movie was a huge box office hit as well.
Bollywood's hit machine
Ayushmann Khurrana has a big bag full of superhit movies in the past few years. Over the years, he delivered a number of hit movies, which received rave reviews and box office numbers as well. From 2018, he has been delivering back to back hits, starting from 'Badhai Ho' which collected over Rs 135.95 crore, and then 'Andhadhun,' 'Dream Girl', 'Article 15' and 'Bala'.
National award winner
In 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana received one of the biggest acting honours of our country- the prestigious National Film Award for his stellar performance in 'Andhadhun'