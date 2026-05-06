Three individuals, suspected of having hantavirus, have been evacuated from
the cruise MV Hondius and two specialists are set to board the ship. Whether it will be allowed to dock at the Canary Islands remains uncertain.
Three individuals suspected of being infected with hantavirus, two of whom have acute respiratory symptoms and one close contact, were evacuated from hantavirus-hit cruise, MV Hondius. The patients were evacuated Wednesday morning and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands, confirmed WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an X post. The ship, with the remaining passengers, is set to dock in Spain “within three days”, according to the country’s health minister.
Two doctors specialising in infectious diseases are headed from the Netherlands to the cruise ship. They were to board the ship following the evacuation. An “additional medical professional” was already on-board the ship, said its operator Oceanwide Expeditions in a statement.
An evacuation flight to the Canary Islands was cancelled earlier. While no official reason has been confirmed for the cancellation, it comes after regional authorities raised concerns about insufficient information regarding potential risks from the ship. The critically ill passengers and crew, including a British doctor, are now being taken to the Netherlands for specialised treatment.
The ship, anchored in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Verde, is preparing to reroute to the Canary Islands. The Spanish government's decision to let the vessel dock has been met with hostility from Canary Islands president Fernando Clavijo.
“Cannot accept decisions taken behind the backs of the Canarian institutions”, he said in a social media post. Despite the opposition, Spain’s health minister has said that the ship will dock at Granadilla on the island of Tenerife “within three days”.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed a rare case of human-to-human transmission of hantavirus occurred through close contact on the cruise ship. The presence of the Andes strain, the only strain known to transmit between people, was confirmed by South African authorities. Hantaviruses are primarily zoonotic, carried by rodents and human transmission is extremely rare.
Officials have said that risk to the wider public remains low. Containment measures are being taken on the ship, including cabin isolation of passengers and strict hygiene protocols. Symptoms are being monitored onboard while efforts to evacuate critically ill patients have been made. Passengers will disembark in the Canary Islands, where systems will be put in place to repatriate all non-Spanish passengers.