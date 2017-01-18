Today in Photos (WION Edge)

Published: Jan 18, 2017, 03:18 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2017, 03:18 IST
Most interesting photo stories of the day
Performance on stage at the IWC Schaffhausen 'Decoding the Beauty of Time' Gala Dinner during the launch of the Da Vinci Novelties from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie SIHH in Geneva,
A woman walks through a canopy of lanterns and lit borders during a preview of the Magical Lantern Festival at Chiswick House and Gardens in London, England.
A model is seen backstage ahead of the Hien Le show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin A/W 2017 at Kaufhaus Jandorf in Berlin, Germany.
A competitor glides through the sky during the 10th FAI Paragliding World Championships in Manila, Australia.
A model walks the runway at the Lena Hoschek show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin A/W 2017 at Kaufhaus Jandorf in Berlin, Germany.
A Rohingya girl runs through the Balu Kali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A model presents a creation for fashion house Billionaire during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion week in Milan.
A man is on his way for ice-fishing at sunrise on the frozen sea in Vaasa by -15?C.
A mime takes part in the "Berrinche Ambientall" festival in Granada, some 45km from Managua.
Designer Esther Perbandt attends her show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin A/W 2017 at Volksbuehne in Berlin, Germany.