From Rekha to Deepika Padukone, 6 iconic Holi outfits from Bollywood movies

Holi has always inspired Bollywood to create some evergreen songs and styles. From Rekha wearing a simple white churidar-kameez to Deepika Padukone's casual white denim -shorts, there have some iconic Holi styles that the film industry has given us over the years. Here, have a look.   

Rekha's classic white outfit

One of the most iconic styles of Indian cinema. For the Holi scene in Yash Chopra's 'Silsila', Rekha wore a fitted churidar-kameez in white- an outfit that has stayed on everyone's mind three decades later.  

Priyanka Chopra's baby pink outfit

In 'Waqt', Priyanka Chopra ditched the traditional white salwar kameez and wore instead, a churidar-kameez in baby pink. The song 'Do Me A Favour' was as much talked about as Priyanka's shimmery pink outfit. 

Aishwarya Rai's outfit in contrasting hues

For years Bollywood stuck to traditional white while shooting Holi sequences but in Aishwarya Rai changed the trend in the Holi song in 'Action Replayy'. Rai wore a white kurta with a green patiala and teamed it up with a pink stole.

Deepika Padukone's casual look

From white salwar-kameez, sari to white shorts. Deepika Padukone changed the traditional Holi look of Bollywood heroines for better in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and wore shorts and a red top giving a contemporary edge to the quintessential Holi song. 

Alia Bhatt's easy look

Movies now have shifted from simple white attire to colourful look making the Holi style more relatable to the audience. In '2 States', Alia Bhatt wore a colourful maxi skirt and a white vest for a Holi sequence. 

Deepika Padukone's lehenga choli

Deepika Padukone's red and white lehenga in the song ‘Lahu Muh Lag Gaya’ in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' has given everyone major fashion goals. Layered lehenga with just the right amount of colour completely changed the way we have perceived fashion on Holi. 

Parineeti Chopra's 'khadke glassy' look

'Jabariya Jodi' may not have worked at the box office, but Parineeti Chopra's outfit in the song 'Khadke Glassy' surely caught everyone's attention. Parineeti wore black wide pants and turquoise blue crop top and threw in a lace shrug to complete the look. A start contrast from the usual white outfits, the black and turquoise combination was easy, relatable and fashionable.  

