From Rekha to Deepika Padukone, 6 iconic Holi outfits from Bollywood movies

Holi has always inspired Bollywood to create some evergreen songs and styles. From Rekha wearing a simple white churidar-kameez to Deepika Padukone's casual white denim -shorts, there have some iconic Holi styles that the film industry has given us over the years. Here, have a look.
From white salwar-kameez, sari to white shorts. Deepika Padukone changed the traditional Holi look of Bollywood heroines for better in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and wore shorts and a red top giving a contemporary edge to the quintessential Holi song.
Deepika Padukone's red and white lehenga in the song ‘Lahu Muh Lag Gaya’ in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' has given everyone major fashion goals. Layered lehenga with just the right amount of colour completely changed the way we have perceived fashion on Holi.
'Jabariya Jodi' may not have worked at the box office, but Parineeti Chopra's outfit in the song 'Khadke Glassy' surely caught everyone's attention. Parineeti wore black wide pants and turquoise blue crop top and threw in a lace shrug to complete the look. A start contrast from the usual white outfits, the black and turquoise combination was easy, relatable and fashionable.
