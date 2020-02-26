From movie shoots to award show, events that have got effected due to coronavirus

From cancelling shoot of 'Mission Impossible 7' to doing a show without an audience, here's how the entertainment industry has got affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
One of the most anticipated movie of the year is 'No Time To Die', where fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see Daniel Craig play 007 one last time. But the star is not going to promote the film in China. The team of the movie were to visit China for a publicity tour. But due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the event has been cancelled.
(Photograph:Twitter)
After 'No Time To Die', another Hollywood film has gotten affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. Paramount Pictures has cancelled the scheduled three-week shoot of the much anticipated Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Italy due to the disease.
(Photograph:Twitter)
South Korean band BTS are filming many shows to promote their latest album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, they will take on shows without any studio audience. The band also streamed a press conference from a virtually empty hall due to fears over the virus.
(Photograph:Twitter)