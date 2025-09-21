LOGIN
From India to Europe: The World’s 10 most luxurious trains that feel like palaces on wheels

Published: Sep 21, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 16:30 IST

Planning to travel? Skip flights and catch these world’s top 10 most luxurious trains instead! Enjoy spacious cabins, gourmet meals, and stunning views while cruising in style. Experience unforgettable journeys where comfort meets adventure on majestic rails.

1. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (Europe)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (Europe)

This famous train revives the charm of 1920s travel with its Art deco cabins. It offers luxurious suites and fine dining as it travels through beautiful European cities, creating an unforgettable experience.

2. Maharajas’ Express (India)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Maharajas’ Express (India)

India’s ultimate luxury train with royal suites and gourmet food. It tours vibrant cities like Delhi and Mumbai with world-class service and stunning views.

3. Rovos Rail Pride of Africa (South Africa)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Rovos Rail Pride of Africa (South Africa)

A classic train with elegant wood-paneled cabins and Victorian décor. It crosses scenic southern Africa, offering fine dining and comfortable suites.

4. Belmond Royal Scotsman (Scotland)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Belmond Royal Scotsman (Scotland)

Travel the Scottish Highlands in style with panoramic windows, gourmet meals, and suites with classic designs. A perfect blend of luxury and nature.

5. Golden Eagle Danube Express (Europe)
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Golden Eagle Danube Express (Europe)

This train offers plush interiors and fine dining while touring Central Europe. It is known for attentive service and scenic route

6. Eastern & Oriental Express (Southeast Asia)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Eastern & Oriental Express (Southeast Asia)

Connecting Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, it offers elegant cabins and rich cultural stops paired with luxury travel.

7. The Ghan (Australia)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. The Ghan (Australia)

Cross Australia’s vast outback with spacious cabins and gourmet meals. It combines adventure with supreme comfort.

8. Belmond Andean Explorer (Peru)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

8. Belmond Andean Explorer (Peru)

South America's first luxury sleeper train, it offers breathtaking views of the Andes and Lake Titicaca, with exquisite onboard service.

9. Golden Eagle Silk Road Express (Asia)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

9. Golden Eagle Silk Road Express (Asia)

Travel back in history along the Silk Road with this lavish train that blends comfort with cultural richness.

10. La Dolce Vita Orient Express (Italy)
(Photograph: Unsplash)

10. La Dolce Vita Orient Express (Italy)

Experience Italy’s scenic mountains and vineyards with a luxury journey filled with fine dining and elegant interiors.

