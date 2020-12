From Fleets to Reels, here's all the social media buzz that happened in 2020

Yearender 2020: From obsessing over getting Dalgona coffee right for Insta-worthy uploads, to the labeling system introduced by platforms to tackle misinformation, a lot happened this year on social media. The coronavirus pandemic made life all around the world come to a standstill, with people spending more time than ever scrolling their feeds during lockdowns.

'Stories' feature getting more popular!

Back in 2013, Snapchat was the first social media platform to introduce the 'Stories' feature. After its success, many others -- WhatsApp and Instagram -- also adopted it on their platforms. This year, LinkedIn Stories and Twitter Stories a.k.a Fleets were rolled out globally.

Due to the mass layoffs and company closures following the coronavirus pandemic, people started heading to LinkedIn for job hunting. Taking its advantage, the platform launched Stories and other product updates.

Twitter started testing its 'Fleets' in India and some other countries in March and has now globally launched the feature.

