From Challenger tanks to Caesar howitzers: Western allies step up weapons supplies to Ukraine

Written By: Srishti Singh Sisodia Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:08 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought military assistance and said that the West has the power to provide the war-torn nation with tanks, F-16 jets and long-range missiles. Not exactly F-16 jets and long-range missiles, but the West has ramped up supplies of armoured vehicles and other equipment to Ukraine amid rising concerns about a Russian offensive. Take a loot at who is sending what:

US: Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Stryker armoured personnel carriers, and more

The United States has announced a powerful defence support package worth $2.5 billion. The packag includes 109 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, a tracked, armoured vehicle with a turret-mounted 25-mm gun. It can carry up to seven soldiers in addition to three crew. Th US Department of State mentioned that the package also includes Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles. The package includes critical additional air defence support, including more Avenger air defence systems and surface-to-air missiles, as well as additional munitions for NASAMS.

(Photograph: AFP )

UK: Brimstone missiles, Challenger 2 battle tank, and more

The United Kingdom said on Thursday (January 19) that it will send 600 Brimstone missiles to help Ukraine. Britain's Defence Minister Ben Wallace announced after attending a donor meeting with several of his counterparts at Estonia's Tapa military base. The UK will also send Challenger 2 battle tank, a tracked tank with a 120 mm rifled gun. The UK said it would send a squadron (or 14 tanks).

(Photograph: AFP )

Caesar howitzers

Denmark on Thursday (Jan 19) said it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers to Ukraine. "We have been in constant contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery, and I am pleased that we have now received broad support from parliament to donate it to Ukraine's freedom struggle," Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said.

(Photograph: AFP )

Sweden: Archer artillery system

On Thursday (Jan 19), Sweden announced it was planning to send its Archer artillery system, as part of a new package of military support for Ukraine. Archer Artillery System is a wheeled, self-propelled gun. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his government had agreed on a three-part military support package for Kyiv, including "the first decision on starting deliveries of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine". Sweden will also send Combat Vehicle 90, or Type 90. It is a track infantry fighting vehicle fitted with a 40 mm automatic cannon. Stockholm committed to sending 50. (Image credit: Commons.Wikimedia)

(Photograph: Others )

France AMX 10-RC

France said in January that it would send an unspecified number of AMX 10-RC in two months. AMX 10-RC is an armoured combat vehicle with a similar profile to a tank but with wheels rather than tracks and is often described as a tank destroyer.

(Photograph: AFP )