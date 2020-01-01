From 'Black Widow' to 'Birds Of Prey': 2020 will be ruled by female-led superhero films

2020 will surely be bright, as the year will embrace some female superhero movies after the genre was long dominated by male superheroes. In 2020, women will be cast in the biggest superhero films by both DC and Marvel.
The DC extended universe is making its boldest move yet with Harley Quinn's 'Birds Of Prey' movie. Instead of getting her solo film, the stand-out character of the 'suicide squad' is returning with a badass gang.
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn will bring the girl squad together, with Mary Elizabeth Winsted's huntress, Jurnee Smollett-bell's black canary, and Rosie Perez’s detective Renee Montoya. They are out to protect Ella Jay Basco's Cassandra Cain after she comes across a diamond belonging to crime boss Roman Sionis, aka black mask, played by Ewan Mcgregor. So this February 7th, get ready for a heavy dose of girl power!
The live-action take on Disney's 1998 animated 'Mulan' stars Liu Yifei as the legendary warrior woman. One of the greatest fighters the middle kingdom has ever known, 'Mulan' risks everything out of love for her family and her country. Liu Yifei is being promoted as china’s first Disney princess, and the film is surely propelling the popular Chinese actress to international fame. The original animated version had a small release in China in 1999, but if the reactions to this film's trailer are anything to go by, the remake is sure to take the world by storm.
After years of speculation and anticipation, Marvel is finally coming up with a solo 'Black Widow' film. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film has been set right after the events of 'Captain America: Civil War'. It sees Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff confront her past, and assembles a team to take down a deadly foe. Joining the cast are Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour of 'Stranger Things' as red guardians. Set to release on May 1st next year, this movie also marks the beginning of marvel's phase 4.
'Wonder woman 1984', the sequel to the hit 2017 film sees Gal Gadot suit up again. Trading the WWI setting of the first release the sequel jumps ahead nearly seven decades to the mid 1980s. And this time, Diana Prince seems well-acquainted with a man’s world. The superhero Demi-god is ready to face off against two villains, Max Lord played by Pedro Pascal and Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah played by Kristin Wig. So with a couple of new enemies, some new powers, and an old love interest, will 'Wonder Woman 1984' also captivate audiences? We'll have to wait a few months to decide.
