From 'Black Widow' to 'Birds Of Prey': 2020 will be ruled by female-led superhero films

Mulan

The live-action take on Disney's 1998 animated 'Mulan' stars Liu Yifei as the legendary warrior woman. One of the greatest fighters the middle kingdom has ever known, 'Mulan' risks everything out of love for her family and her country. Liu Yifei is being promoted as china’s first Disney princess, and the film is surely propelling the popular Chinese actress to international fame. The original animated version had a small release in China in 1999, but if the reactions to this film's trailer are anything to go by, the remake is sure to take the world by storm.

