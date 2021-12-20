Feeling like March 2020? Here's how Covid Omicron variant is affecting entertainment world again

The discovery of the highly mutated Omicron variant of Covid-19 has shaken the entire world again, just like in March 2020. As the world was started getting back to his feet with everything finally getting back to normal and felt like the pre-pandemic life is back - when there was offline events, concerts, but now another version of the coronavirus has once again disrupted everything which has become a cause of worry.

From cancelling concerts to doing a show without an audience, here's how the entertainment industry has got affected again due to the outbreak of the coronavirus new variant Omicron.

'The Crown' early wrap

'The Crown' season 5 filming has been halted following a Covid-19 outbreak onset. 

It's currently unclear exactly how many cases were discovered, but as per the reports, the latest production shut down comes after eight crew members tested positive for the virus.

''The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones,'' a spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed.

Miss World 2021 postponed

One of the prestigious beauty pageants Miss World has been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. 

The grand finale of this year's beauty pageant, which was scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico was called off after several contestants tested positive for Covid-19 and have been temporarily postponed due to the health and safety concerns of contestants, staff, crew, and the general public.

''Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.'' Statement reads.

SNL without live audience

'Saturday Night Live' decided to tape the final episode of the year without a live audience and with only a limited cast and crew due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant. 

The statement posted on the SNL IG page reads, "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited cast and crew."

Jingle Ball cancelled

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour's final stop in Florida Live Arena in Miami has been called off. The last-minute cancellation was done due to the rapidly spreading of the Omicron variant.

The announcement was made by iHeartRadio on Twitter account on Sunday, "Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball. Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase, '' the announcement reads.

Previously, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers and others have cancelled their Jingle Ball concerts after members of their teams were tested covid-19.

Tom Hollands big surprise for fans cancelled

Tom Holland had some big plans to surprise his fans at screenings of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on opening night. However, the show was nixed just hours before due to covid concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources.

'Ghost' production paused

Production of the CBS’ new hit comedy 'Ghosts' has halted after an individual on the set of the series tested positive for COVID-19. 

Broadway cancellation

Many Broadway shows have been cancelled due to outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants. A slew of Broadway shows including 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', 'Tina' 'Hamilton'',' Ain’t Too Proud' and shows have been scrapped in the recent days. 

