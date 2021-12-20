Feeling like March 2020? Here's how Covid Omicron variant is affecting entertainment world again

The discovery of the highly mutated Omicron variant of Covid-19 has shaken the entire world again, just like in March 2020. As the world was started getting back to his feet with everything finally getting back to normal and felt like the pre-pandemic life is back - when there was offline events, concerts, but now another version of the coronavirus has once again disrupted everything which has become a cause of worry.

From cancelling concerts to doing a show without an audience, here's how the entertainment industry has got affected again due to the outbreak of the coronavirus new variant Omicron.