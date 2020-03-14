Famous people who tested for coronavirus

The world has been grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus for the past few days. It originated in Wuhan. Now, it has escaped the barriers of borders to reach at least 47 countries.
Thousands of cases have been reported worldwide. Let's have a look at the list of notable people diagnosed with the same.
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials at Mar-a-Lago less than a week earlier.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said, prompting the Premier League to announce an emergency meeting. Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End training center has been temporarily closed.
(Photograph:Reuters)