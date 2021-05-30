Ever wondered how do Cyclones get their names? WION explains.

While you may be aware of the destruction these cyclones have caused, do you know how these cyclones get their name?

It's cyclone season. First, cyclone Tauktae was in news for all the destruction it caused and now it's cyclone Yaas.

Why is it important to name cyclones?

To put it simply, a name is easier to remember than a string of numbers and alphabet and/or technical terms.

This serves not only the general public but also the media, scientific community, disaster managers, and more.

With a name, it is easy to identify individual cyclones, rapidly disseminate warnings to increase community preparedness, create awareness of its development, and also remove confusion where there are multiple cyclonic systems over a region (example cyclone Tauktae and Yaas hit the same region in a matter of days, the names make it easy to differentiate between the two).

(Photograph:AFP)