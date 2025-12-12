/Did Meloni betray PM Modi? The truth behind Italy’s Eurofighter Typhoon jet deal with Bangladesh

Understand the controversy, separating the emotional "betrayal" narrative from the cold logic of geopolitics.
The document signed on December 9, 2025, is a Letter of Intent (LOI), not a binding purchase contract. This means the deal is in its infancy. Bangladesh has expressed a formal desire to buy the jets, but no money has changed hands, and the final "signing" is likely months or years away. This distinction is crucial; it gives New Delhi a window of time to exert diplomatic pressure on Rome to modify or delay the final sale without an immediate breach of trust.
The public outcry stems from the high-profile rapport between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and PM Narendra Modi, often celebrated as the "Melodi" partnership. Critics argue that arming a neighbour with offensive capabilities violates the spirit of the 2023 India-Italy Strategic Partnership. By selling a top-tier air superiority fighter to a nation India currently views with suspicion, Rome appears to be prioritising commercial profit over its strategic alignment with New Delhi.
Italy’s primary defence is that this deal actually serves Western (and Indian) security interests by blocking China. Bangladesh was in advanced talks to purchase the Chengdu J-10C fighter. If that deal had gone through, Chinese military advisors, radar technicians, and logistics chains would have been permanently stationed on India’s eastern border. By selling the Eurofighter, Italy ensures that Bangladesh’s air force remains tethered to NATO standards rather than becoming a subsidiary of the PLA Air Force.
For Italy, this is largely an economic decision driven by Leonardo S.p.A., the state-backed defence giant. The European defence market is saturated, and a $3 billion export order from Dhaka is vital for sustaining jobs and production lines in Turin. In the cold calculus of defence economics, the financial survival of a national champion often trumps the sentimental preferences of a diplomatic ally.
The definition of Bangladesh as a "hostile neighbour" is a recent development following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Since the regime change, New Delhi views the new interim administration in Dhaka with deep skepticism due to rising anti-India rhetoric and border tensions. Italy is effectively arming a military whose political command structure is currently unstable and increasingly aligned against Indian interests, which fuels the perception of a security threat.
Strategists in New Delhi likely recognise a hidden advantage: leverage. India has significant diplomatic sway over Italy and the UK (who co-produce the jet). In the event of a conflict between India and Bangladesh, New Delhi could pressure Europe to cut off the supply of spare parts and ammunition, effectively grounding the BAF fleet. India would have had zero such leverage if Bangladesh had purchased Chinese jets, making the Eurofighter the "safer" threat to manage.
Meloni is taking a calculated gamble that the India-Italy relationship is robust enough to absorb this commercial irritant. The Italian government likely briefed Indian officials via backchannels that keeping Bangladesh within the Western sphere of influence, even via arms sales, is preferable to ceding the territory entirely to Beijing. It is a messy compromise where Italy profits, Bangladesh upgrades, and India accepts a manageable headache to avoid a strategic nightmare.