/Did Meloni betray PM Modi? The truth behind Italy’s Eurofighter Typhoon jet deal with Bangladesh

The document signed on December 9, 2025, is a Letter of Intent (LOI), not a binding purchase contract. This means the deal is in its infancy. Bangladesh has expressed a formal desire to buy the jets, but no money has changed hands, and the final "signing" is likely months or years away. This distinction is crucial; it gives New Delhi a window of time to exert diplomatic pressure on Rome to modify or delay the final sale without an immediate breach of trust.