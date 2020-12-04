December 4, 1971: How Indian Navy's Operation Trident led to the destruction of Karachi, followed by Operation Python

December 4 marks 49 years of "Operation Trident" when Indian Navy vessels fired anti-ship missiles heavily damaging the Karachi port. The Pakistan navy suffered huge casualties as a result of operations by the Indian Navy.
India's Navy Day is celebrated due to this operation. Indian Navy did not just sink several Pakistani ships but several hundred Pakistani Navy soldiers were killed as a result of surprise action by India.
The theme this year of the Indian Navy is: "Indian Navy combat-ready, credible & cohesive".
On Friday, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid their tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial as India battles not just COVID-19 this year but has been fighting a high intensity hot and cold battle with China along the LAC.
MARCOS
In fact, the Indian Navy has stationed the MARCOS commandos along the LAC to keep the Chinese forces at bay. The Indian Navy has increased its surveillance missions and beefed up operational deployment in the Indian Ocean in the wake of increasing forays into the region by Chinese naval vessels and submarines.
The Indian Navy has ramped up its operation this year in the wake of Chinese aggression along the LAC with the Quad exercise comprising of India, the US, Australia and Japan aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region that witnessed increasing Chinese military assertiveness in the recent years.
Indian Navy starts patrol
During the days leading up to the India-Pakistan war in December, Pakistan had already declared a state of emergency on November 23 as tension gripped the subcontinent. Indian Navy immediately started patrols in the area around Karachi carrying out reconnaissance missions.
As expected, Pakistan jets attacked Indian airfields on December 3 leading to an all-out war in the winter of 1971.
Karachi Strike Group
The Indian Navy formed the covert Karachi Strike Group to destroy Pakistan's main harbour which had deployed the Pakistani fleet.
The Indian Navy put forward the Vidyut-class missile boats consisting of INS Veer, INS Nirghat and INS Nipat including two anti-submarine corvettes-INS Kiltan and INS Katchall under the command of Babru Bhan Yadav who was commanding the 25th missile boat squadron.
INS Nipat fires missiles
The Karachi strike group swooped down on Pakistani targets on the night of December 4. India began by taking down the Pakistani destroyer Khaibar killing over 200 sailors onboard. INS Nipat fired missiles and sank the MV Venus Challenger and destroyer PNS Shah Jahan.
As the long night followed, the Indian Navy took down Pakistani minesweeper PNS Muhafiz.
Operation Python
INS Nipat perhaps did the biggest damage by taking down the Kemari oil storage tanks with the missile hitting its target. The oil tank was hit causing an acute shortage for Pakistani vessels disabling their economic link and their ability to fight back.
India launched Operation Python in order repel any Pakistani retaliation. India did not suffer any casualties as Pakistani ships launched an attack even as a Pakistani tanker was destroyed.
Pakistan caught unawares
Operation Trident was one of the classic operation undertaken by the Navy which was a masterstroke. It is widely read and followed to this day by military historians and naval academies the world over.
Pakistan was caught totally unawares even after launching a full scale attack on December 3, the fact that Indian forces expected an ariel attack but undertook a preemptive strike on Karachi took the Pakistan establishment completely by surprise.
Coordinated attack on Pak
Indian Navy's engagement during 1971 was the only skirmish on water.
The India-Pakistan war was mainly a ground and aerial war, however, Indian Navy's strike set the pace for the forces which saw coordinated attack in the ground, air and on water which was hard to bear for the Pakistani who sued for peace in just two weeks surrendering to the Indian Army bringing to an end the last of the "open war" against India fought on a large scale.
The war led to the creation of Bangladesh, which the Pakistan army could never reconcile with as Indian forces held sway. Pakistan then resorted to low-intensity, proxy war with India in several areas in India pushing infiltrators and personnel covertly which has never been a match for the Indian forces.