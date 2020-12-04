December 4, 1971: How Indian Navy's Operation Trident led to the destruction of Karachi, followed by Operation Python

The Indian Navy formed the covert Karachi Strike Group to destroy Pakistan's main harbour which had deployed the Pakistani fleet.

Operation Trident

December 4 marks 49 years of "Operation Trident" when Indian Navy vessels fired anti-ship missiles heavily damaging the Karachi port. The Pakistan navy suffered huge casualties as a result of operations by the Indian Navy.

India's Navy Day is celebrated due to this operation. Indian Navy did not just sink several Pakistani ships but several hundred Pakistani Navy soldiers were killed as a result of surprise action by India.

The theme this year of the Indian Navy is: "Indian Navy combat-ready, credible & cohesive".

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid their tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial as India battles not just COVID-19 this year but has been fighting a high intensity hot and cold battle with China along the LAC.

(Photograph:AFP)