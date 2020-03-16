Coronavirus: Indian films to stream while you're stuck at home

War

Director: Siddharth Anand

Streaming on: Amazon Prime video



Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War' has been one of the highest grosser of 2019. An action-thriller follows a story of an Indian soldier(Tiger shroff) is assigned to eliminate his former mentor(Hrithik Roshan) and he must keep his wits about him if he is to be successful in his mission. When the two men collide, it results in a barrage of battles and bullets.

(Photograph:Twitter)