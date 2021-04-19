Celebrity couples who made their romance official in 2021

Superman Henry Cavill made his relationship official with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Henry posted a picture, in which both can be seen playing chess and Cavill simply gazing at his lady-love.
Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together!. Khloe confirmed that she is back with Tristan on her sweet 30th-birthday tribute for the father of her two-year-old daughter, True.
“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday, TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
After months of speculation, Kendall Jenner made her relationship with American basketball player Devin Booker Instagram official on Valentine`s day. Jenner posted a white heart emoticon alongside the picture that sees the 24-year old Basketball player Devin with her near a kitchen sink slab.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love is all out. The couple started dating in late 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February, just after Valentine's Day.
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey
After months of dating and hiding the fantastic news from their fans, actor Michael B Jordan has made it Instagram official with sweetheart Lori Harvey by sharing their ultra-romantic pictures with the fans.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
Special mention: Other new rumoured love birds of Hollywood are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, although both of them have not confirmed the relation yet. As per the source, ''They were affectionate around their friends, held hands, and looked very happy,”