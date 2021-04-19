Celebrity couples who made their romance official in 2021

Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together!. Khloe confirmed that she is back with Tristan on her sweet 30th-birthday tribute for the father of her two-year-old daughter, True.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday, TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

