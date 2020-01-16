Celebrities who visited the historical monument Taj Mahal
Ahead of US President's Donald Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal, security personnel from the US visited the place to review the safety arrangements made for him. Here is a list of celebrities who visited the monument:
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara pose for a photograph at the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra on January 16, 2018.
(Photograph:AFP)
Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron pose for a photograph at the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra on March 11, 2018.
(Photograph:AFP)
Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children pose for a photograph during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on February 18, 2018.
(Photograph:AFP)
Nicolas Sarcozy
French President Nicolas Sarkozy visited the Taj Mahal on January 20, 2008
(Photograph:AFP)
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton (R) and her daughter Chelsea visit the Taj Mahal, in Agra on March 30, 1995.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tom Cruise
US Hollywood actor Tom Cruise waves as he poses at the Taj Mahal in Agra on December 3, 2011.
(Photograph:AFP)
Will Smith
Hollywood star Will Smith gestures as he visits the Taj Mahal in Agra on October 10, 2018.
(Photograph:AFP)
England cricketers
England cricketers (from Left to Right): David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Jos Buttler and Joe Root pose as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, on March 24, 2016
(Photograph:AFP)
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge(R)and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) pose during their visit to The Taj Mahal in Agra on April 16, 2016.
(Photograph:AFP)
Eva Longoria
US actress Eva Longoria poses with fiance Jose Antonio Baston at The Taj Mahal in Agra on December 16, 2015.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mike Tyson
Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson poses for a picture with his wife Lakiha Spicer during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on September 30, 2018.
(Photograph:AFP)
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger (C) visits the Taj Mahal monument in Agra on February 3, 2012.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ben Kingsley
Hollywood veteran Ben Kingsley poses with his wife Daniela Lavender in front of the historic Taj Mahal monument in Agra on December 2, 2009.