California faces massive floods, thousands without power

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

The latest Pacific storm has caused heavy torrential downpour in California on Tuesday (January 10). This has knocked out power and has turned streets into rivers. The heavy rainfall has caused flooding in many parts of the states. Landslides have caused partial closure of roads.



Massive flooding

Continuous downpour has caused severe flooding in many parts of the state.

(Photograph: Reuters )

A wholly 'different' storm

"This storm was different from the standpoint that it was here much longer. It was more intense because of the prior storm, the ground was much more saturated, which led to a lot more flooding and a lot more rescues because of the ground saturation," said Barry Parker, division chief of the Ventura County Fire Department.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Road to river

The communities are heavily flooded and roads bear resemblance to rivers.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Mudslides

Rainfall has caused soil on the mountainside to loosen. This has caused mudslides that endanger road traffic.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Climate change to blame

Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change.

(Photograph: Reuters )