Sushant Singh Rajput fans are still not over his sudden death. The actor who was part of some memorable films in his career will be seen for the last time in Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bichara' which is all set for a digital premiere on July 24.

A prominent Bollywood star, Sushant delievered hits like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore'. Here's looking back at all the characters he played in his films.