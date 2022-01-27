Before Badhaai Do! Here's how Bollywood movies explored LGBTQ+ relationships over the years

Despite the decriminalisation of section 377 by the Supreme Court, homosexuality is something that is still not openly discussed in Indian society. Over the years several filmmakers have tried to explore same-sex stories in cinema. While initially, these films were met with strong opposition, things started changing over a period of time. Many would say there's still a long way to go before Indian society openly accepts members of LGBTQ company, there is no denying that there's been a steady evolution in the way society perceives this community. In fact, cinema too has changed in the way it represents this community.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' is based on LGBTQ+ relationships with Bhumi and Rajkummar are essaying the role of a lesbian and gay respectively in the film. Before you watch that, let us look at other Bollywood films based on LGBTQ+ love and relationships:Take a look.