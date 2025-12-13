/INS Arihant vs Bangladesh' Eurofighter: How India will win the war before it even starts

The presence of INS Arihant (and its successor, INS Arighat) fundamentally changes the calculus of war. It shifts the dynamic from a "tactical fight" (plane vs. plane) to "strategic dominance" (survival vs. destruction). Even if Bangladesh acquires the best fighter jets in the world, they cannot alter the reality that India possesses an underwater nuclear triad that guarantees total escalation dominance. The fear of what lies beneath the waves will always outweigh the confidence of what flies in the sky.