/INS Arihant vs Bangladesh' Eurofighter: How India will win the war before it even starts

Under its "Forces Goal 2030," Bangladesh has been seeking a modern multi-role combat aircraft (MRCA). The Eurofighter Typhoon (pitched by Italy’s Leonardo and the UK) is a massive leap forward from their aging Chinese F-7s. It has "beyond visual range" missiles and advanced radar. For a moment, it looks like a tactical threat to India’s eastern airspace.
While the Typhoon screams through the sky, the real power in the region moves in total silence. INS Arihant is India’s first indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN). Unlike diesel submarines that must surface to charge batteries (exposing them to radar), Arihant runs on an 83MW nuclear reactor. It can stay submerged for months, hiding in the thermal layers of the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh’s only maritime backyard.
Geography is Bangladesh's biggest strategic vulnerability. The country is effectively "locked" by Indian territory on three sides and the open ocean on the fourth. The Bay of Bengal is not just water; it is the Indian Navy's backyard. INS Arihant, along with the Eastern Fleet based in Visakhapatnam, turns the Bay into a "denied area." A Eurofighter taking off from Chittagong has nowhere to hide, it is instantly within the tracking umbrella of India's coastal radars and naval assets.
The most terrifying aspect of INS Arihant is its role as a "Second Strike" platform. In the unlikely scenario that a hostile air force successfully attacked Indian airbases, the Arihant ensures that India retains the ability to retaliate massively. This concept, known as Strategic Deterrence, creates a "fear barrier." No nation will launch an attack with fighter jets if they know the enemy has an indestructible retaliation platform lurking underwater that they cannot locate or destroy.
Fighter jets like the Eurofighter have a fatal flaw: they are tethered to runways. In a conflict, airbases are large, static targets that can be disabled by missiles in minutes. Once the runway is cratered, the multi-million dollar Typhoon is just expensive metal on the ground. In contrast, the INS Arihant uses the entire ocean as its base. It has no fixed address, making it impossible to “pre-emptively strike.”
The Eurofighter carries air-to-air missiles with a range of roughly 100–150 km. INS Arihant carries the K-15 Sagarika (B-05) ballistic missiles capable of striking targets from 750 km away, and the newer K-4 missiles with a range of 3,500 km. The submarine does not need to come close to the coast to be effective. It can park silently in international waters, well beyond the reach of the Typhoon’s sensors, and still hold the entire region at risk.
The presence of INS Arihant (and its successor, INS Arighat) fundamentally changes the calculus of war. It shifts the dynamic from a "tactical fight" (plane vs. plane) to "strategic dominance" (survival vs. destruction). Even if Bangladesh acquires the best fighter jets in the world, they cannot alter the reality that India possesses an underwater nuclear triad that guarantees total escalation dominance. The fear of what lies beneath the waves will always outweigh the confidence of what flies in the sky.