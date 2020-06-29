Back to basics: Countries plan reimposing lockdowns amid fears of second wave of coronavirus
From India to the UK to Ausralia, countries are reimposing stricter lockdowns amid surging coronavirus cases and fears of second wave.
Portugal
Portugal saw a sudden outburst of cases, and has therefore decided to reimpose stricter lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The lockdown is being reimposed mainly in Lisbon, under which people will no longer be able to leave their houses except for shopping for essential or emergencies and work-related trip.
"COVID has not disappeared, and will not disappear as long as there is no treatment or vaccine and until we are all vaccinated," Antonio Costa, the Portuguese Prime Minister said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Australia
As fears of second wave are surrounding Australia, the government has decided to reimpose lockdown. The country reported record spike since April 11.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Italy
In Italy, to reimpose lockdown, army was deployed to Mondragone, around sixty kilometres from Naples, around a social housing complex. The local government is urging people to stay in until there is an emergency.
(Photograph:AFP)
United States of America
Several states in the US south and west including Texas, Florida and Alabama have seen a resurgence of the virus in recent weeks even as northeastern states New York, New Jersey and Connecticut showed marked improvement.
Los Angeles and Californian counties ordered bars to close as Texas governor Greg Abbott said the coronavirus situation had "taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas".
(Photograph:AFP)
Leicester
As the city in the UK started reopening the economy, the number of coronavirus cases increased. Fearing a second wave, experts and Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel has announced a possibility of reimposing a localised lockdown in the city.
The decision will be taken after a review meeting that will be held this week. Till then, the government is urging locals to stay indoors, wear masks and practice social distancing.
(Photograph:AFP)
India
As India's coronavirus toll nears 550,000, few states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Jharkhand have reimposed complete or partial lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, even though the rest of the country is under Unlock 1.0 from last three weeks.