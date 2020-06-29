Back to basics: Countries plan reimposing lockdowns amid fears of second wave of coronavirus

From India to the UK to Ausralia, countries are reimposing stricter lockdowns amid surging coronavirus cases and fears of second wave.

Portugal

Portugal saw a sudden outburst of cases, and has therefore decided to reimpose stricter lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown is being reimposed mainly in Lisbon, under which people will no longer be able to leave their houses except for shopping for essential or emergencies and work-related trip.

"COVID has not disappeared, and will not disappear as long as there is no treatment or vaccine and until we are all vaccinated," Antonio Costa, the Portuguese Prime Minister said.

(Photograph:AFP)