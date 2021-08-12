August 12 in history: Opening of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Japan Airlines plane crashes in Ueno and more

From the opening of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the Japan Airlines plane crash in Ueno, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1883

Last known quagga dies in captivity at Natura Artis Magistra zoo, Amsterdam.

(Photograph:WION)

1909

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to Indy 500, first opens.

(Photograph:WION)

1976

About 3000 refugees are massacred at a Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut.

(Photograph:WION)

1985

2nd worst air disaster: Japan Airlines plane crashes in Ueno, kills 520.

(Photograph:WION)

1990

Sue Hendrickson finds most complete skeletons of T. Rex known to science in US.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App