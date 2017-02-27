Did you know that India has suffered from more IED blasts than Iraq in 2016?

Published: Feb 27, 2017, 20:32 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2017, 20:32 IST
India suffered 591 casualties in 337 IED blasts occurred during the year 2016. By Saurabh Goenka & Saloni Graphics: Ishu Vaid
India has suffered from more IED blasts in 2016 than Afghanistan and Pakistan combined.
While In 2012, the number of IED incidents was much higher in Pakistan, it has been reduced to one-third in 2016.
Manipur, which is among the top states in India in terms of IED incidents have seen a marginal decrease in numbers from 2015 to 2016.
479 people were killed by the IED blasts in India in 2016. This is the highest death toll since 2012.
Attacks on security forces have seen a decline while the general public has been targeted more. Where in 2012, 45% attacks were on security forces, i
Where Kerala has seen the most increase in IED blasts from 2015 to 2016, incidents have been on rising in Chattisgarh. Chattisgarh has been badly affe
