Ahead of Robert Pattinsion's 'The Batman' release, a look at every actor who have played cape crusader

Christian Bale

Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale together saved the franchise. After George Clooney's 'Batman' movie, finally, dark franchise arrived. 'The Dark Knight Trilogy' collectively grossed over $2.4 billion at the worldwide box office, the trilogy has been ranked among the greatest ever made.

Bale went on to star in three batman movies- 'Batman Begins' - 2005, 'Dark Knight' - 2008, 'Dark Knight Rises' - 2012

