A sunset on Mars? NASA’s Spirit rover captures haunting view of Mars

Published: May 23, 2025, 18:18 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 18:18 IST

In 2005, NASA’s Spirit rover captured a rare Martian sunset over Gusev crater. With a bluish glow, longer twilight, and a smaller Sun, this stunning image reveals the unique beauty and science of sunsets on Mars, unlike anything on Earth.

A Sunset on Mars, 2005
(Photograph:NASA)

On 19 May 2005, NASA’s Spirit rover captured a breathtaking sunset over Gusev crater on Mars. This rare image shows the Sun dipping below the Martian horizon, painting the sky in unique colours.
Spirit’s Special Camera Magic
(Photograph:NASA)

The rover used its Panoramic Camera with special filters to create a mosaic of the western sky. These filters exaggerate colours, giving us a view close to what humans would see, but even more vivid.
A Blue Glow Above the Sun
(Photograph:NASA)

Unlike Earth’s sunsets, Mars shows a bluish glow above the Sun. This effect is real and would be visible to our eyes, caused by fine dust high in the Martian atmosphere.
The Sun Looks Smaller on Mars
(Photograph:Reddit)

Because Mars is farther from the Sun, the Sun appears only two-thirds the size it does from Earth. This makes the Martian sunset look even more distant and mysterious.
Exploring Gusev Crater’s Edge
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

In the foreground, you can spot the rocky outcrop called “Jibsheet” and faint rover tracks. The Sun sets behind the far wall of Gusev crater, about 80 kilometres away.

