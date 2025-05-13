7 Offbeat Spots Near Rishikesh That Aren’t Cliché

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Dhanaulti

Dhanaulti is located at an altitude of 2,250 m, and is far away from the hustle-bustle, busy marketplaces and pollution. Set amidst thick virgin forests of deodars, oaks and rhododendrons, Dhanaulti is the base point for numerous treks into the Himalayas, which includes trails to the Surkanda Devi Temple, Chandrabadni and Kunjapuri.