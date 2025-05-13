7 Offbeat Spots Near Rishikesh That Aren’t Cliché

Neer Garh Waterfall
Nestled amidst lush greenery, Neer Garh Waterfall offers a serene retreat away from the city's hustle. Visitors can enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters and soak in the tranquillity of the surroundings.
Vashishta Gufa
Vashishta Gufa Rishikesh is a highly significant spiritual site, believed to be the meditation retreat of Sage Vashishta, one of the seven revered Saptarishis in Hindu tradition. This secluded cave, believed to be the meditation spot of Sage Vashishta, exudes an aura of spirituality and calm.
Kunjapuri Devi Temple
Kunjapuri Devi Temple is sacred temple of immense importance in Hindu religion. Located at a height of 1676 mtrs on a hill, Kunjapuri Devi Temple is one of the 52 Shaktipeeth in Uttarakhand. Kunjapuri Devi Temple also offers panoramic views of snowcapped mountains and peaks such as Swarga Rohini, Gangotri etc.
Dhanaulti
Dhanaulti is located at an altitude of 2,250 m, and is far away from the hustle-bustle, busy marketplaces and pollution. Set amidst thick virgin forests of deodars, oaks and rhododendrons, Dhanaulti is the base point for numerous treks into the Himalayas, which includes trails to the Surkanda Devi Temple, Chandrabadni and Kunjapuri.
Phool Chatti Ashram
“Phool Chatti” translates to “Flower Bridge,” which poetically encapsulates the essence of this picturesque locale. Unlike the more commercialized parts of Rishikesh, Phool Chatti offers a peaceful retreat that is less frequented by tourists, making it an ideal spot for those seeking solace in nature.
Lakshman Mandir
One of the ancient temples of Rishikesh, Lakshman temple, is famous for its association of with Lakshman (brother of Lord Ram), stunning sculptures and impressive interiors. As per the legends, Lakshman temple was the place where Lakshman meditated to attain enlightenment.
Byasi
Byasi is small village in Uttarakhand located at the banks of holy river Ganga. At a distance of about 30 km from Rishikesh, Byasi is known for adventurous water sport of river rafting and camping.