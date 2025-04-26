7 Highest Partnerships in IPL ft Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers

1. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 229 runs (2nd wicket) Source: AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions, 14 May 2016: This iconic partnership remains the highest in IPL history. Kohli scored 109 off 55 balls, while de Villiers remained unbeaten on 129 off 52 balls, leading RCB to a formidable total of 248/3 .