7 Highest Partnerships in IPL ft Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Here's a look at look 7 Highest Partnerships in Indian Premier League ft Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers, KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock and Shubman Gill & B Sai Sudharsan.

Aditya Pimpale
by Aditya Pimpale
7 Highest Partnerships in IPL ft Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers
David Warner
7. David Warner & Naman Ojha – 189* runs (2nd wicket)
7. David Warner & Naman Ojha – 189* runs (2nd wicket)

Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers, 10 May 2012: David Warner's aggressive 109* and Ojha's steady 80* anchored this substantial partnership.

Chris Gayle
6. Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle – 204* runs (2nd wicket)
6. Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle – 204* runs (2nd wicket)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, 17 May 2012: Their explosive partnership propelled RCB to a massive total, with Gayle scoring 128* and Kohli 73* .

Shaun Marsh Gallery
5. Shaun Marsh & Adam Gilchrist – 206 runs (2nd wicket)
5. Shaun Marsh & Adam Gilchrist – 206 runs (2nd wicket)

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 17 May 2011: This dynamic duo set a then-record partnership, with Marsh scoring 115* and Gilchrist 106*.

Shubman Gill
4. Shubman Gill & B Sai Sudharsan – 210 runs (1st wicket)
4. Shubman Gill & B Sai Sudharsan – 210 runs (1st wicket)

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 10 May 2024: This partnership matched the 210-run record for the highest opening stand in IPL history.

KL Rahul
3. KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock – 210* runs (1st wicket)
3. KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock – 210* runs (1st wicket)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 18 May 2022: This unbeaten opening stand set a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history.

AB de Villiers
2. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 215* runs (2nd wicket)
2. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 215* runs (2nd wicket)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 10 May 2015: Both players remained unbeaten, with Kohli scoring 109* and de Villiers 106*, guiding RCB to a commanding total.

Virat Kohli now has most T20 fifties while batting first
1. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 229 runs (2nd wicket)
1. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 229 runs (2nd wicket)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions, 14 May 2016: This iconic partnership remains the highest in IPL history. Kohli scored 109 off 55 balls, while de Villiers remained unbeaten on 129 off 52 balls, leading RCB to a formidable total of 248/3 .

Shubman Gill IPL AB de Villiers Virat Kohli
Aditya Pimpale
by Aditya Pimpale
