7 Highest Partnerships in IPL ft Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers

7. David Warner & Naman Ojha – 189* runs (2nd wicket)
Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers, 10 May 2012: David Warner's aggressive 109* and Ojha's steady 80* anchored this substantial partnership.
6. Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle – 204* runs (2nd wicket)
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, 17 May 2012: Their explosive partnership propelled RCB to a massive total, with Gayle scoring 128* and Kohli 73* .
5. Shaun Marsh & Adam Gilchrist – 206 runs (2nd wicket)
Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 17 May 2011: This dynamic duo set a then-record partnership, with Marsh scoring 115* and Gilchrist 106*.
4. Shubman Gill & B Sai Sudharsan – 210 runs (1st wicket)
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 10 May 2024: This partnership matched the 210-run record for the highest opening stand in IPL history.
3. KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock – 210* runs (1st wicket)
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 18 May 2022: This unbeaten opening stand set a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history.
2. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 215* runs (2nd wicket)
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 10 May 2015: Both players remained unbeaten, with Kohli scoring 109* and de Villiers 106*, guiding RCB to a commanding total.
1. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 229 runs (2nd wicket)
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions, 14 May 2016: This iconic partnership remains the highest in IPL history. Kohli scored 109 off 55 balls, while de Villiers remained unbeaten on 129 off 52 balls, leading RCB to a formidable total of 248/3 .