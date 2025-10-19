/6 fighter jets that carry weapons no other aircraft can handle

These six fighter jets use weapons systems that no other aircraft can manage. Each jet’s design allows powerful missiles and bombs without losing speed or stealth. Discover how their technology sets them apart in modern warfare. Read more below.
The American F-22 Raptor uses internal weapon bays that help it stay invisible to radar. It can carry six AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles and two AIM-9 Sidewinders inside its body, a design exclusive to stealth fighters. According to the U.S. Air Force, the F-22 can also hold two 1,000 lb bombs in ground attack missions while keeping its stealth shape.
The F-35 can carry both inside and outside weapons, depending on the mission. Its internal bays hold the AIM-120 AMRAAM, 2,000 lb bombs, and precision-guided munitions. It also uses the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), designed for long-range target destruction. The helmet display system in the F-35 helps pilots aim weapons without turning the aircraft.
The Su-57 Felon from Russia carries weapons in internal bays like the F-22 but includes unique options such as the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and R-77M long-range air-to-air missile. Reports mention it can also use KH-58 anti-radar missiles, which are rare in stealth aircraft. Its large internal capacity allows heavy and sensitive weapons to stay hidden from radar.
The Rafale from France can carry a wide range of unique weapons, including the ASMP-A nuclear missile. It can hold up to 9.5 tonnes of weapons across 14 hardpoints. The ASMP-A, developed by France’s defence ministry, gives the Rafale a strike range of 500 km. Few aircraft in the world can carry or launch similar nuclear-capable missiles from multiple roles.
The Su-35 can carry up to 8 tonnes of weapons, according to AeroTime, including 17,632 lbs of payload. It can use heavy anti-ship missiles like the KH-31 and KH-35 and various guided bombs that lighter jets cannot manage. The thrust-vectoring technology also allows the Su-35 to stay stable while carrying large loads in combat situations.
The F-15E is built to lift more than 11 tonnes of weapons, which includes laser-guided bombs and tactical nuclear weapons. It can carry unique long-range air-to-ground missiles, such as the AGM-158 JASSM and GBU-28 bunker buster bomb. Many fighter jets cannot lift these due to weight and design limits.