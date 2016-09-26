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8 world movies that portray women's empowerment

Wion Web Desk
Authored By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 26, 2016, 05:27 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2016, 05:27 IST
Women-oriented movies from Israel, South Korea, Pakistan, France, US and India that feature the struggle of women in a man's world
Katniss Everdeen volunteers to replace her sister Prim in the Hunger Games, causing a revolution in her efforts to protect her sister.
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Katniss Everdeen volunteers to replace her sister Prim in the Hunger Games, causing a revolution in her efforts to protect her sister.

The Hunger Games: Katniss Everdeen volunteers to replace her sister Prim for the game of life and death causing a revolution in her efforts to protect her sister. (IMDB)
'Lemon Tree' is an Israeli drama film about a Palestinian woman fighting to save her lemon farm as a defence minister threatens to destroy it.
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'Lemon Tree' is an Israeli drama film about a Palestinian woman fighting to save her lemon farm as a defence minister threatens to destroy it.

Lemon Tree: The movie tells the story of a Palestinian woman fighting to save her lemon farm after the defence minister from Israel, her neighbour, threatens to destroy it. (IMDB)
Parched is an Indian drama film, set in rural Rajasthan where four women break away from age-old superstitions to find freedom and each other.
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Parched is an Indian drama film, set in rural Rajasthan where four women break away from age-old superstitions to find freedom and each other.

Parched: Set in rural parts of western Indian state of Rajasthan, the movie is about four women breaking away from age-old superstitions to experience freedom. (IMDB)
Mad Max: Fury Road is based in a post-apocalyptic world where a woman rebels against a monstrous dictator to find her way back home.
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Mad Max: Fury Road is based in a post-apocalyptic world where a woman rebels against a monstrous dictator to find her way back home.

Mad Max: Fury Road: Based in a post-apocalyptic world, this movie is about how a woman rebels against a monstrous dictator to find her way back home. (IMDB)
'Blue is the Warmest Color' is the story of a young French girl who meets a blue haired woman and learns about her desires, identity and adulthood.
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'Blue is the Warmest Color' is the story of a young French girl who meets a blue haired woman and learns about her desires, identity and adulthood.

Blue is the Warmest Color: This movie features the story of a young French girl who meets a blue-haired woman and learns about her desires, identity and adulthood.
'Mother' is a South Korean drama film (2009) which shows a mothers struggle to prove her son's innocence who is accused of killing a girl.
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'Mother' is a South Korean drama film (2009) which shows a mothers struggle to prove her son's innocence who is accused of killing a girl.

Mother: The South Korean drama portrays a mother's struggle to prove her son's innocence who is accused of killing a girl. (IMDB)
'Dukhtar or daughter' is the story of a mother trying to save her daughter from an impending marriage to a much-older man in Pakistan.
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'Dukhtar or daughter' is the story of a mother trying to save her daughter from an impending marriage to a much-older man in Pakistan.

Dukhtar or daughter: The story of a mother trying to save her daughter from an impending marriage to a much-older man in Pakistan. (IMDB)
'PINK' is a Bollywood movie which talks about the importance of sexual consent.
8 / 8

'PINK' is a Bollywood movie which talks about the importance of sexual consent.

PINK: A movie about sexual consent, about saying 'NO', it features the story of three women who are molested and an aged lawyer who fights to bring them justice. (Facebook)

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