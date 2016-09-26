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8 world movies that portray women's empowerment - Life & Fun News
8 world movies that portray women's empowerment
Authored By
Wion Web Desk
Published:
Sep 26, 2016, 05:27 IST
| Updated:
Sep 26, 2016, 05:27 IST
Women-oriented movies from Israel, South Korea, Pakistan, France, US and India that feature the struggle of women in a man's world
1 / 8
Katniss Everdeen volunteers to replace her sister Prim in the Hunger Games, causing a revolution in her efforts to protect her sister.
The Hunger Games: Katniss Everdeen volunteers to replace her sister Prim for the game of life and death causing a revolution in her efforts to protect her sister. (IMDB)
2 / 8
'Lemon Tree' is an Israeli drama film about a Palestinian woman fighting to save her lemon farm as a defence minister threatens to destroy it.
Lemon Tree: The movie tells the story of a Palestinian woman fighting to save her lemon farm after the defence minister from Israel, her neighbour, threatens to destroy it. (IMDB)
3 / 8
Parched is an Indian drama film, set in rural Rajasthan where four women break away from age-old superstitions to find freedom and each other.
Parched: Set in rural parts of western Indian state of Rajasthan, the movie is about four women breaking away from age-old superstitions to experience freedom. (IMDB)
4 / 8
Mad Max: Fury Road is based in a post-apocalyptic world where a woman rebels against a monstrous dictator to find her way back home.
Mad Max: Fury Road: Based in a post-apocalyptic world, this movie is about how a woman rebels against a monstrous dictator to find her way back home. (IMDB)
5 / 8
'Blue is the Warmest Color' is the story of a young French girl who meets a blue haired woman and learns about her desires, identity and adulthood.
Blue is the Warmest Color: This movie features the story of a young French girl who meets a blue-haired woman and learns about her desires, identity and adulthood.
6 / 8
'Mother' is a South Korean drama film (2009) which shows a mothers struggle to prove her son's innocence who is accused of killing a girl.
Mother: The South Korean drama portrays a mother's struggle to prove her son's innocence who is accused of killing a girl. (IMDB)
7 / 8
'Dukhtar or daughter' is the story of a mother trying to save her daughter from an impending marriage to a much-older man in Pakistan.
Dukhtar or daughter: The story of a mother trying to save her daughter from an impending marriage to a much-older man in Pakistan. (IMDB)
8 / 8
'PINK' is a Bollywood movie which talks about the importance of sexual consent.
PINK: A movie about sexual consent, about saying 'NO', it features the story of three women who are molested and an aged lawyer who fights to bring them justice. (Facebook)
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